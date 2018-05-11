Caterpillar's three-month rolling machine retail sales +28%

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) says worldwide retail machine sales rose 28% Y/Y for the rolling three-month period ending in April, slightly better than the 26% gain reported last month but below the respective 33% and 34% jumps reported in February and January.

Sales in the Asia Pacific region jumped 33%, while sales surged 56% for Latin America, 25% for North America and 23% for Europe and the Middle East.

Energy and transportation retail sales for the latest rolling three-month period rose 14%, led by a 43% increase in oil and gas sales.