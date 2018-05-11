Canaccord raises Dropbox target, calls pullback a buying opportunity

Canaccord Genuity raises its Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) target by a dollar to $36 after the earnings report.

The firm says the market’s reaction “reminds us of the recent silliness in which fretting about Atlassian’s quarter led to a dip to which savvy investors said, ‘Thank you very much.' And gobbled up shares from weak hands.”

Canaccord says with Dropbox it has “absolutely zero hesitation recommending purchase of the shares today.”

Dropbox shares are down 0.2% premarket to $31.94.

