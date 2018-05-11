Next-generation CRISPR gene editing technology on the way

ScienceDaily reports that researchers at the Joint Institute of Metrology and Biology, a collaboration between Stanford University and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, have developed a new CRISPR platform called MAGESTIC ("multiplexed accurate genome editing with short, trackable, integrated cellular barcodes") that enables a "search and replace" function for gene editing.

Per a recent paper in Nature Biotechnology, MAGESTIC produced a seven-fold increase in cell survival during the editing process compared to CRISPR/Cas9.

According to the researchers, a key feature of MAGESTIC is a new kind of cellular barcode that makes it much easier for the cell to search for a suitable DNA to repair a cut site because they are integrated into chromosomes. They say it can perform all edits at once in a single test tube making it more efficient.