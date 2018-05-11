Voya adds to its retirement business unit by buying Pen-Cal

Voya Financial (VOYA +0.8% ) agrees to buy Pen-Cal Administrators, a provider of nonqualified deferred compensation benefit plans and consulting services; terms of the deal weren't disclosed and aren't material to Voya's financial position.

Nonqualified services will be available across all of Voya's 401(k), 403(b), and 457 plan markets.

Pen-Cal expects more interest in nonqualified services as "small and mid-market companies more thoroughly understand the impact of tax reform to both their company and their key executives," says Pen-Cal CEO Kirk Penland.

Source: Press Release