Stocks seek to extend week's gains, but techs start lower

Stocks open with little movement but look to close out a week of strong gains, with the Dow aiming for a seventh straight gain to match a similar streak that ended in November; Dow +0.3% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% , France's CAC -0.2% and Germany's DAX -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1.2% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, NVDA -3% as investors "sell the news" after the company's Q1 results beat both top and bottom line estimates while also raising its Q2 revenue guidance, and Symantec -34% after saying it has relayed concerns from an ex-employee to the SEC.

Most S&P sectors are higher, led by telecom services (+1.8%) and health care (+0.7%), the tech group ( -0.5% ) is lagging.

Among noteworthy items, Pres. Trump is expected to reveal his long-awaited plan to reduce drug prices today at 2:00 p.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury prices are modestly higher, sending yields a tick lower, including a one basis point drop in the benchmark 10-year yield to 2.96%.

U.S. WTI crude oil -0.2% at $71.19/bbl, steadying near multi-year highs; the energy sector ( +0.2% ), which has sparked U.S. equity indexes this week, starts slightly higher.

Still ahead: consumer sentiment