Range Resources shareholder plans to vote against board nominees

Range Resources (RRC -1.9% ) shareholder Stelliam Management sends a letter indicating its intention to vote against the company’s board nominees and executive compensation at next week's annual meeting.

"We believe compensation should be tied to performance, not who sits in a particular seat," Stelliam says. "Regarding this point, management’s annual compensation has remained generous over the past four years while the stock has declined approximately 80%."

Stelliam notes "the systemic annual awarding of increasing numbers of shares at successively lower prices to the management and board."