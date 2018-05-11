Analyst raise Nvidia's price targets after earnings

Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and raises the price target from $275 to $310, a 19% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Toshiya Hari notes that Nvidia expects cryptocurrency-related revenue to decline significantly in Q2 based on customer feedback.

Hari: “With crypto now de-risked, in our view, the new product launch in Gaming ahead of us, we see positive risk-reward and would thus recommend investors to Buy the stock.”

More action: Bank of America Merrill Lynch raises its Nvidia target from $300 to $340 and reiterates a Buy rating.

Analyst Vivek Arya says the company’s “leadership in AI remains the most critical component of stock sentiment/valuation.”

Nvidia shares are down 1.8% to $255.54.

