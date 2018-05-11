Third Point seeks to launch 'blank-check' company: Reuters

Third Point LLC, Daniel Loeb's activist hedge fund, is talking with investment banks about starting a so-called blank-check company that would raise money through an initial public offering to pursue an acquisition, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Third Point's talks with investment banks contemplate raising hundreds of millions of dollars through the IPO of a special-purpose acquisition company later this year.

Reuters says the SPAC would be the first of its kind raised by an activist investor fund such as Third Point, which buys stakes in public companies to effect change at those companies; this approach may apply activist investor tactics to private companies.

It isn't yet clear what kind of acquisitions Third Point's potential SPAC would target, Reuters says.

Related ticker: TPRE

