RCI Hospitality Holdings up 2.3% due to stronger margins

RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK +3.5% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 19.4% Y/Y to $41.23M of which Alcoholic beverages was $17.4M (+22.0% Y/Y); Service revenues $16.1M(+13.9% Y/Y) & Food $5.4M (24.6%).

Q1 overall margins: Gross increased 80 bps to 86.4%; Adj. operating increased 341 bps to 25.7% & Adj. EBITDA increased 314 bps to 30.1%; revenues & margins benefited from improved portfolio of nightclubs & restaurants, expanded operating leverage from higher sales & increased customer counts.

Nightclubs segment: Due to higher spend per customer, revenue was $35.4M (+18.3% Y/Y); Same-store sales increased 5.1% & adj. operating margin was marginally down 10 bps to 35.1%.

Bombshells segment: An updated menu featuring new items, increased revenue by 28% Y/Y to $5.6M; Same-store sales increased 2.7% & adj. operating margin increased 200 bps to 20.8%.

Adj. corporate overhead declined to 7.2% from 11.8% & Occupancy costs declined 30 bps to 7.4%.

FCF grew 8.8% Y/Y to $5.3M; Cash & equivalents of $12.5M (+4.6% Q/Q).

2018 Outlook: FCF of $23M, based on estimated CFO of ~$25.5M & Capex of ~$2.5M.

