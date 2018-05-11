More on Consolidated Water's Q1 results

Consolidated Water (CWCO +2.2% ) reported Q1 revenue of $15.3M (-2.4% Y/Y). Segment revenues: Retails was $6.43M (-0.7% Y/Y), bulk was $8.23M (+6.54% Y/Y), services were $0.12M (-5.2% Y/Y) and manufacturing was $0.55M (-149.6% Y/Y).

Q1 overall gross margin declined by 53 bps to 43.1%. Segment gross margins: Retail declined by 149 bps to 57.1%, bulk declined by 34 bps to 34.42%, services declined by 3,054 bps to 8.9% and manufacturing declined by 393 bps to 20.6%.

Q1 operating margin declined by 108 bps to 11.9%.

Company signed subscription agreement for the equity funding of Rosarito with SUEZ and Greenfield.

