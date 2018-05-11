Didi Chuxing suspends ride-hitch service after passenger murder

Didi Chuxing (DIDI) suspends its ride-hitching service for a week after the murder of a passenger.

The son of a Didi Hitch used his father’s app to pick up passengers and murdered a female passenger in China’s Henan province.

The driver wasn’t detected by Didi’s night mode facial recognition due to a defective mechanism.

Didi Hitch will be suspended for a week starting tomorrow for self-inspection and rectification of the night mode issue.

