Reuters: Glencore, Rusal ask LME to lift suspension on Rusal's aluminum

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) and Rusal (OTC:RUALF) reportedly have asked the London Metal Exchange to temporarily lift its suspension on Rusal’s aluminum after an extension of the deadline for companies to wind down contracts with the Russian firm under U.S. sanctions.

No details about the request are known, but Reuters reports the problem for the LME and its members is making sure that any metal delivered to the LME is not under sanction.

The LME suspended Rusal’s aluminum from April 17 after the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Rusal and other Russian firms and oligarchs; the DoT later extended its deadline for U.S. consumers to end business with Rusal to Oct. 23 from June 5 and said it would consider lifting sanctions if top Rusal shareholder Oleg Deripaska ceded control of the company.

ETFs: JJU