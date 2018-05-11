CNBC: Alphabet considering Flipkart investment

Alphabet (GOOG +0.2% )(GOOGL +0.2% ) is considering a Flipkart investment, according to CNBC sources.

Earlier this week, Walmart announced it would take a 77% stake in the Indian e-commerce company for $16B with $2B as “new equity funding” for growth.

Walmart also said it was in discussions to add “potential investors” to the round.

Alphabet would make sense since the company, like Walmart, wants to remain competitive against Amazon. Alphabet could also get leverage for becoming Flipkart’s cloud provider, a role that currently belongs to Microsoft Azure. Alphabet comes after Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud market.

CNBC’s source says the talks are still ongoing, but the $3B Alphabet stake circulating is “aggressive.” Alphabet’s investment could come through its Capital G investment fund or its corporate fund.

