Sinovac reports strong performance in H2 2017; shares up 4%

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA +4.3% ) H2 results 2017 ($M): Sales: 107.4 (+78.7%).

Net income: 18.7 (+405.4%); non-GAAP net income: 14.3 (+43.0%); EPS: 0.26 (+100.0%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.25 (+47.1%); cash flow ops: 56.3 (+999%).

About a month ago, the company received a communication from the SEC requesting documents related to certain shareholders and their affiliates, including 1Globe, the Chiang Li family and OrbiMed, to determine if anyone has violated U.S. securities laws. The company says it does not know it the company itself or its executives are under investigation.