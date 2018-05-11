EPIC Midstream wins Apache, Noble Energy partnerships for planned pipeline

EPIC Midstream Holdings says it has formed strategic partnerships with Apache (APA -0.2% ) and Noble Energy (NBL +0.2% ) for its planned crude oil and natural gas pipelines from New Mexico to the Texas Gulf coast.

APA and NBL say they will anchor the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline, which will have an initial total capacity of 590K bbl/day, including 440K bbl/day from the Permian Basin and 150K bbl/day from the Eagle Ford; APA and NBL have secured 75K bbl/day and 100K bbl/day of firm capacity, respectively.

APA also will have an option to buy up to 15% of the equity in the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline, and NBL will have an option to acquire up to 30% of equity in the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline as well as up to 15% of the EPIC NGL Pipeline.