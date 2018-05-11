Thomson Reuters -5% as profits, revenues fall short in Q1

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is off 5% after its best Q1 earnings in years still missed expectations, and despite a new buyback announcement.

On an IFRS basis, revenues grew 3.8% but were about 2.5% shy of consensus. And operating profit fell 2%, to $268M.

EBITDA rose 3% to $430M, beating an expected $394.8M.

The company also announced a new $500M share repurchase program.

Revenue breakout: Legal, $872M (up 4%; up 2% in constant currency); Tax & Accounting, $437M (up 5%); Reuters news, $72M (down 3%; down 7% in constant currency).

EBITDA breakout: Legal, $319M (up 2%; up 1% in constant currency); Tax & Accounting, $147M (up 4%; up 5% in constant currency); Reuters News, $8M (down 38%).

In initiating guidance for 2018, the company excluded its Financial & Risk business (on its way to Blackstone) as a discontinued operation. It sees low-single-digit growth in revenues, adjusted EBITDA of $1.2B-$1.3B and total corporate costs of $500M-$600M (including stranded costs, and investments to reposition the company after the F&R separation).

