EV sales in China accelerate

Electric vehicle sales in China rose 149% to 225K during the first four months of this year off a relatively easy comparable due to last year's EV subsidy interruption.

China accounted for roughly half of all global EV sales in Q1 of 2018, helped along by support from Beijing. If the sales paces seen in April were to continue, China EV sales could top 1M for the first time this year.

Overall automobile demand in China is also exceeding some early forecasts.

