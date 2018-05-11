AMC Networks lower as Evercore downgrades to In Line

AMC Networks (AMCX -0.7% ) is drawing mostly positive notes from analysts after its Q1 earnings, though Evercore ISI has downgraded the stock to In Line.

Analyst David Joyce set his price target to $62, now implying 8.6% upside from today's lower price.

Gabelli, meanwhile, has upgraded to Buy, calling it "an excellent company with opportunities to leverage its recent programming momentum into increased advertising and affiliate fees."

Wells Fargo and RBC have each raised their price target to $65 (13.8% upside).