PG&E to provide solar for customers without rooftop panels

PG&E (PCG -0.8% ) says it signed its first community solar project, which allows customers include who cannot install solar panels on their roofs the option of purchasing up to 100% solar energy from a nearby facility.

Customers will be able to buy power directly from a 1.66 MW solar plant being built by renewable energy developer ForeFront Power in Fresno County, Calif., which is expected to be online by mid-2019.

PG&E's Regional Renewable Choice program works with local renewable energy developers in northern and central California that will build small- and mid-sized renewable projects ranging from 0.5 to 20 MW.