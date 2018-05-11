Japan economy seen shrinking for first time in two years in first quarter

Japan's economy is expected to have contracted for the first time in two years in the first quarter due to weak private consumption and softer export demand.

GDP probably shrank at an annualized rate of 0.2 percent in the first quarter after a 1.6 of expansion in the final quarter of 2017.

"The economy is expected to return to the pace of around annualized 1.0 percent growth from April-June but we need to pay attention to impacts from the United States' trade protectionism including the currency movements," said Yusuke Ichikawa, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

Source: Investing.com

