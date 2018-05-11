Reuters: China's CNPC ready to take over Iran project if Total leaves

China National Petroleum (PTR -0.5% ) is ready to take over Total’s (TOT +1% ) stake in Iran's South Pars gas project if the French company is forced to depart due to new U.S. sanctions, Reuters reports.

The $1B deal signed last July reportedly gave the CNPC the option to take over TOT’s stake if it left Iran, and it has since conducted significant due diligence and planning, according to the report.

TOT currently is operator of the project and owns a 50.1% stake, while CNPC owns 30% and Iran's PetroPars holds the remaining 19.9%.

The South Pars project will have a production capacity of 2B cf/day, or 400K boe/day including condensate, TOT has said.