More on Jamba's FY2017 results

Jamba (JMBA +2.6%) reports revenue fell 10.9% in FY2017, primarily due to the Company’s continued transition to an asset light business model, the exit of non-core business units, and the return to a 52-week fiscal calendar.
On a comparable calendar basis, system-wide comparable store sales declined 0.4%.
Comparable store sales declined 0.3% at franchise-owned stores and declined 1.4% at company-owned stores.
Franchise and other revenue squeezed 7.4% to $26.25M and company stores revenue -12.9% to $44.67M.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin advanced 690 bps to 20.7% for the fiscal year.
Blended royalty rate -10 bps to 5%.
Store count as of April 3, -15 Y/Y to 853.
