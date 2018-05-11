Stifel Financial to acquire Business Bancshares & subsidiary The Business Bank of St. Louis

Stifel Financial (SF -0.6% ) will acquire Business Bancshares and subsidiary The Business Bank of St. Louis. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Business Bancshares is a bank holding company and parent of The Business Bank of St. Louis. Business Bancshares has, on a consolidated basis with its subsidiaries, ~$620M in total assets, $516M of loans, $536M of total deposits, and $70M of tangible equity as of March 31, 2018, and its non-performing loan ratio was 0.04%.

The transaction is expected to close by Q418 and subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

Press Release