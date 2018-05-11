CareDx down 1.8% post Q1 results

CareDx (CDNA -1.7% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 21.3% Y/Y to $14.05M.

Testing revenue was $10.6M (+34.2% Y/Y) with 1,051 AlloSure & 3,847 AlloMap patient results provided & Product revenue of $3.3M (-10.8% Y/Y).

The company entered into partnership with Illumina to develop & sell it's Next Generation Sequencing transplant solutions.

Also, launched HeartCare, a comprehensive solution for surveillance of heart transplant patients, combining AlloMap with AlloSure-Heart.

Validates Olerup QTYPE on multiple platforms & receives CE mark certification.

Cash & equivalents were $18.7M (+10.7% Q/Q) & debt of $15M.

2018 Outlook: Revenue of $64-66M, Adj. EBITDA profitability expected during H2 2018.

