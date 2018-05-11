Lukoil signs plan to double Iraq's West Qurna 2 crude output in 2025

Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY, OTC:LUKOF) says it signed a new development plan with Basra Oil Co. for the West Qurna 2 project in Iraq, which foresees the project's crude production growing by 20% to 480K bbl/day in 2020 and reaching 800K bbl/day in 2025.

Russia's second largest crude producer, which launched production at the field in 2014, has long been negotiating new conditions for the second development phase of its key foreign asset.

The field, which is estimated to hold 12.9B barrels of recoverable crude reserves, currently produces 400K bbl/day, or 9% of Iraq's total crude output, according to Lukoil.