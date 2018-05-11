AT&T ousts exec who arranged $600K Cohen payment

AT&T (T +1.1% ) is forcing out the executive who oversaw a $600,000 payment to President Trump's personal lawyer, and CEO Randall Stephenson says the engagement was a "big mistake" and that "our reputation has been damaged."

A Friday memo says that Senior Executive VP Bob Quinn, who runs the company's Washington, D.C., office, is retiring. But sources told WSJ he was being forced out.

General Counsel David McAtee will take over Washington operations.

The company had agreed to pay Michael Cohen about $50,000 a month for "insights" into AT&T's $85B deal to acquire Time Warner (TWX +0.7% ); that money went to Cohen via Essential Consultants, a vehicle that Cohen used to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels a hush payment of $130,000.

