FT: Ex-AOL chief Armstrong a prospect for WPP CEO job

Former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is on the short list of execs who might take over from Martin Sorrell at the helm of ad giant WPP, the Financial Times reports.

Armstrong, now CEO of Verizon's Oath (VZ +3.2% ), is one of a number of external options that WPP is considering, including Unilever's (UL, UN) chief marketing and communications officer, Keith Weed.

Sorrell built WPP into a global advertising force before resigning the CEO post under an investigation for personal misconduct last month.

Armstrong ran AOL until its $4.4B sale to Verizon three years ago.