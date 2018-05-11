Highpower International down 9%, weak margins

Highpower International (HPJ -9.7% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 18.9% Y/Y to $49.97M. Lithium business segment net sales were up 33.1% Y/Y to $36.6M.

Q1 Margins: Gross was down by 853 bps to 15.2%, operating was down by 1,1165 bps to -4.2% and EBITDA was down by 1,076 bps to 1.18%.

R&D expenses were $2.56M (+29.9% Y/Y) company plans to continue investing in R&D activities, S&D expenses were $1.97M (+17.08% Y/Y) and G&A expenses were $4.11M (+25.7% Y/Y).

In Q1 company signed an investment agreement of $0.8M for 49% stake in Shenzhen V-power Innovative Technology Co.

2Q18 Outlook: Revenue growth 30% Y/Y.

FY18 Outlook: Revenue growth of 20% Y/Y.

