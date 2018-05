Noble Corp. (NE -0.8% ) has been awarded new jack-up drilling contracts in the North Sea and Middle East, according to its latest fleet status report.

NE says the Noble Houston Colbert jack-up rig was awarded a six-month contract with an undisclosed operator in the U.K. North Sea to start in May 2019, and the Noble Mick O’Brien jack-up secures a new deal with Qatar Gas for six months of work starting in June 2018.

Dayrates for the two contracts are not disclosed.