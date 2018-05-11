Total U.S. rig count surges by 13; oil rigs rise for sixth straight week

The total U.S. rig count continues its rapid ascent, climbing by another 13 to 1,045 following last week's gain of 11, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.

Oil rigs jumped by 10 to 844 for a sixth consecutive weekly increase; a year ago at this time, 712 oil rigs were in operation.

U.S. WTI crude prices have ticked slightly lower following the report, now -0.5% at $70.99/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, GAZB, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI