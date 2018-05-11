Air Lease Corp down 2% post Q1 results

Air Lease Corp (AL -2.8% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of +5.8% Y/Y to $381.21M.

Aggregate fleet net book value of $13.6B (+2.3% Q/Q); Weighted-average fleet age of 3.9 years; Weighted-average remaining lease term of 6.7 years.

Total fleet of 674 (+1.8% Q/Q) where, Owned aircraft were 253 (+3.7% Q/Q); Managed fleet of 49 (-2% Q/Q) & Order book of 372 (+1.1% Q/Q).

Total committed rentals were 23.5B (0.4% Q/Q) where Current fleet contracted rentals were $10.2B (+1% Q/Q) & Committed fleet rentals of $13.3B (flat Q/Q).

Q1 ended with total debt financing, net of discounts & issuance costs, of $9.9B, resulting in a debt to equity ratio of 2.34:1.

Debt financing was comprised of unsecured debt of $9.5B representing 95.0% of our debt portfolio. Fixed rate debt was up 570 bps Q/Q to 91.1% & composite interest rate increased to 3.28%.

Adj. pre-tax return on equity declined 150 bps to 17.3% & Adj. profit before tax declined 150 bps to 40.1%.

Previously: Air Lease EPS in-line, misses on revenue (May 10)