Omeros up 23% on preparations for BLA for OMS721

Ignoring tepid Q1 results, investors are moving into Omeros (OMER +23.4% ) after the company announced initial preparations for a U.S. marketing application for OMS721 for HSCT-TMA.

The FDA has requested a further characterization of patients treated with OMS721, additional information on the historical control population and an analysis plan to assess biomarker data. Consistent with accelerated approval, the company would concurrently conduct a confirmatory study prior to full approval. It expects to commence a rolling BLA submission later this year.

