Trump speech on drug prices light on specifics

Key points from President Trump's speech detailing his plan to lower U.S. drug prices called American Patients First:

Bans pharmacist gag rule against advising patients on pricing.

FDA will accelerate approval process for generics and biosimilars.

Will "fix" price disparity between U.S. and foreign markets (specifics not provided).

HHS Secretary Alex Azar: plan will leverage private sector dynamics. Will investigate having the FDA mandate the disclosure of pricing in TV drug ads.

More details to follow in a press briefing.

