Reuters: Exxon's Baytown refinery gasoline unit shut

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.3% ) has shut the larger of two gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 560K bbl/day Baytown, Tex., refinery, Reuters reports, citing Gulf Coast market sources.

The fluidic catalytic cracking unit 3, which has a capacity of 125K bbl/day, may have been shut in part because of an overhaul underway on the 42K bbl/day Flexicoker, which began more than a month ago, according to the report.

The Flexicoker overhaul began on April 2 and was planned to last six weeks, but Reuters says sources say the work may continue until early June.