Automaker CEOs trek to the White House

President Trump met with automaker CEOs today in the White House to discuss proposed rules on fuel efficiency standards.

While Trump and the automobile execs agree on lowering CAFE standards, they stand far apart on NAFTA.

"NAFTA has been a horrible, horrible disaster for this country and we’ll see if we can make it reasonable," Trump told reporters. Automakers maintain that one of the positive results of NAFTA is increased overall production and more U.S. jobs as a result of the flexibility to lower parts costs amid integrated manufacturing.