US appeals court revives Uber, Lyft driver union case

A US appeals court revives a challenge to a Seattle law that would allow ride-hailing service drivers to unionize.

The San Francisco-based appeals court says the city doesn’t have the power to regulate payments between Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), and other services and their drivers.

At the heart of the case is a Seattle law, passed in 2015, that requires the city to select a union to represent the bargaining of about 9K drivers in Seattle. The law was put on hold pending the outcome of a lawsuit by the US Chamber of Commerce, which has Uber and Lyft as members.

The case now goes back to a judge in Seattle to reconsider the antitrust allegation by the Chamber.