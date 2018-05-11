WOW! soars 33% after earnings

Q1 revenue of $285.5M slipped 4.8% Y/Y and missed estimates by nearly $4M, but adjusted EPS of $0.19 per share topped consensus by $0.03.

HSD RGU net additions of 8.7K for the quarter; backing out Edge-Outs net additions were 6.6K.

Business services subscription revenue, including acquisitions and dispositions up 14.6% Y/Y.

Company bought back more than 5M shares during Q1, completing $50M program. A new $25M program is approved and Crestview Partners plans to add up to $25M to its stake.

