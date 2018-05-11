Westport Fuel -9% but Oppenheimer keeps Buy rating, lifts price target

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT -9.6% ) has turned sharply lower after reporting a smaller than expected Q1 loss but a decline in gross margin due to lower service revenues and the ramp-up of Westport HPDI 2.0.

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintains his Buy rating and raises its stock price target to $4 from $3.50, saying WPRT’s restructuring is "paying dividends and the important growth drivers are in place with HPDI 2.0, a broad portfolio that even reaches into hydrogen-based vehicles."

Investors should be encouraged by WPRT providing full-year guidance, even as it is roughly in line with Street expectations, Rusch says, adding that Total's purchase of a stake in Clean Energy Fuels is "evidence of the ongoing diversification of transportation fuels... WPRT has both a strong IP and product position to benefit from that diversification."