Obsidian Energy slips as Q1 results whacked by weaker production

Obsidian Energy (OBE -1.7% ) slides as much as 4% after swinging to a Q1 loss, as downtime due to harsh winter conditions in western Canada, third-party maintenance and operational delays hampered production.

OBE's C$0.13/share net loss reverses a $0.05 profit in the year-ago quarter and misses analyst consensus estimate of a $0.07, while revenues fell 23% Y/Y to $1M.

OBE says it produced 29,443 boe/day during the quarter, down 6% Q/Q, and operating costs of $14.86/boe came in 3% higher than in Q4 2017.

Despite the temporary production and cash flow impacts in the quarter, OBE continues to expect FY 2018 production and operating costs within guidance ranges, as production levels increased in April.