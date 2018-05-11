UTStarcom returns to profit in Q1

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) returned to profit in Q1 earnings after a Q4 loss, with revenues coming in better than expected and gross margins higher.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $4M, down from a year-ago $5.9M; it was a swing back to profit after a Q4 loss of $3.6M.

“Our commitment to R&D is starting to show promising results," says CEO Tim Ti. "We generated meaningful revenue in Taiwan. Orders are flowing in from India, and we expect substantial revenue from there for the balance of the year."

Cash used in operating activities was $5.1M; cash provided by investments was $2.9M. Liquidity was at $98.9M as of March 31.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $23M-$28M.

