Icahn adds two more nominees for SandRidge board

Carl Icahn discloses two more nominees for SandRidge Energy’s (SD -2.7% ) board, signaling he is not interested in a compromise over his fight to take control of the company.

Icahn, who already nominated a five-person slate to replace the current board, says he is raising his slate of candidates to seven following SD’s announcement last week that it was expanding the five-member board in an attempt to make room for two Icahn representatives.

The new nominees are Jonathan Christodoro, a private investor who once served as managing director for Icahn Capital, and Nancy Dunlap, who runs the private family office of former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine.