Drug sector on the move after Trump speech

Not included in the president's speech, note Adam Feuerstein and Damian Garde was the long-feared call for Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices. Also missing, they say, was the loud rhetoric toward pricing that had been a feature of his presidential campaign and early months in office.

Instead, most of the tough talk was directed at the middlemen who negotiate drug costs for insurance companies, and pharma players have no problem with that.

XLV, IBB, and IHE are all at session highs, ahead 1.6% , 3.2% , and 2.15% , respectively.

Previously: Trump speech on drug prices light on specifics (May 11)