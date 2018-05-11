Yellow Pages cuts losses amid lower revenues

Yellow Pages (OTC:YLWDF) trimmed its net loss despite lower revenues in its Q1 earnings.

Net loss dropped to C$919,000 from a year-ago loss of C$5.1M, and EBITDA climbed to C$47.9M from C$41.5M, though revenues fell 11.6% to C$159.3M.

The company also said that it would make a redemption payment of $30.5M on its senior secured notes May 31.

Along with the gain in EBITDA, capex was reduced to C$5.4M from C$14.86M.

Customer count declined to 221,100 from 239,500.

Cash flows from operations rose to C$31.4M from C$16M on higher EBITDA, lower interest paid and changes in operating assets and liabilities.

