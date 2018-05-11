Shell 'cautiously optimistic' about LNG Canada project, exec says

Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) is “cautiously optimistic” about its proposed LNG Canada project in Kitimat, B.C., ahead of a potential final investment decision this year, says Shell Canada president Michael Crothers.

"We're getting cost estimates finalized [and working] on the economics," Crothers says, noting the Shell-led partnership recently chose Fluor and Japan’s JGC for the project’s engineering, procurement and construction.

“We don't have a definitive time line for FID,” Crothers adds, “but we're working through and managing these issues and making the project all the more affordable and competitive as we go.”

LNG Canada is the largest surviving proposal to start long-awaited liquefied natural gas exports from the northern coast of British Columbia.