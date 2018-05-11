Banks, fintechs seek clarity on consumer data-sharing standards

Banks, fintech firms, and data aggregators want regulators to give them more clarity on how to handle consumer data and who's responsible for leaks when it's shared among firms, American Banker reports.

While some fintech firms and data aggregators have developed data-sharing standards, voluntary rules won't have the effectiveness of formal guidance or rulemaking.

"It's all well and good for us to have contractual agreements even amongst banks and the fintech," said Steve Boms at a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. conference last week. "Ultimately there will have to be regulatory involvement here to spell out what the expectations are from a regulator safety and soundness standpoint."

Boms is president of public policy strategist Allon LLC and was speaking on behalf of the Consumer Financial Data Rights Group, a consortium of data aggregators and fintech firms that's backing a set of data standards launched by Envestnet's (NYSE:ENV) Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar's (NASDAQ:MORN) ByAllAccounts.