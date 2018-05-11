Telecom Argentina posts double-digit gains in Q1

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) has slid in U.S. trading, down 8.8% , after posting Q1 earnings where it increased revenues and profits by double digits.

Revenues of P$30.7B grew 27.3%; Service revenues were up 26.6% to P$28.5B.

Of those, Mobile services were up 17% to P$10.95B; Internet services grew 41.8% to P$7.15B; Cable TV services up 34.3% to P$6.67B; and Fixed Telephony and Data services up 26% to P$3.63B.

But operating costs rose 20.1% to P$23.6B (a level that was below inflation again).

Mobile subscribers in Argentina came to 19.5M; cable TV subscribers ended up at 3.5M; and broadband accesses totaled 4.1M.

Mobile ARPU of Personal in Argentina rose 20.5% to P$160.8/month; Broadband ARPU rose 51.6% to P$577.6/month; and Cable TV ARPU rose 37.4% to P$636.5/month.