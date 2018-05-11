Linden Capital takes 7.9% stake in Layne, opposes Granite merger structure

Layne Christensen (LAYN +0.9% ) is higher after Linden Capital discloses a 7.9% active stake in the company and says it has sent a letter to LAYN's board voicing opposition to the current structure of the merger deal with Granite Construction (GVA +0.5% ).

Linden says it agrees with "Granite’s rationale for buying Layne and while we believe a Granite-Layne combination has strategic merit, we view the price as opportunistic and well below fair value. Based on the current terms, the primary beneficiaries of the transaction are Granite, Layne management and Greentech Capital Advisors."

A merger "makes strategic sense [but] the share ratio should be adjusted or cash consideration added, and the 8% convert holders should be given assurances that no manufactured default will be attempted by either company," Linden says.