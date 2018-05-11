Cowen: AT&T/Cohen deal shouldn't influence Time Warner trial

Payments that AT&T (NYSE:T) made to President Trump's personal lawyer aren't likely to have any bearing on the judge's decision in a landmark antitrust trial, Cowen says.

The outcome -- failing to influence the White House's stance on the proposed $85B acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) -- makes it a "dog bites man" story for analyst Paul Gallant. It's unrealistic to think Judge Richard Leon would have ruled in favor of AT&T but would now change his mind after hearing about the Cohen deal, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

AT&T may have approached other Trump allies for information around the time it paid Cohen, The Daily Beast says, including the firm of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

In early 2017 AT&T was in talks with Lewandowski's Avenue Strategies, which was marketing its favor with the Trump White House to clients.

According to the report, AT&T and Avenue discussed a deal that would pay the firm around $40,000/month but would not entail official lobbying -- a structure similar to the company's deal with Cohen.

