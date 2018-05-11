Oil prices slip but score second straight weekly gain

Crude oil prices settled lower today, easing off three-and-a-half year highs, but completed back-to-back weekly gains, sparked by uncertainty over how much oil the global market will lose following the U.S. decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

U.S. WTI futures slipped 0.9% to $70.70/bbl, capping a 1.4% weekly gain, while Brent crude fell 0.5% to $77.12/bbl, surging nearly 3% for the week.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch this week discussed the "risk of $100/bbl oil next year," saying global oil markets likely will tighten further if a new Iran deal is not reached or OPEC and Russia extend production cuts into 2019.

But plenty of other analysts say the oil rally may not last, including Ben Cook of BP Capital Fund Advisors, who foresees an inventory drop of 300K-400K bbl/day instead of the 1M bbl/day that had been removed from the market before sanctions against Iran were lifted in 2015.

Citigroup's Ed Morse expects oil prices to rise past $80/bbl in the short term as Iranian production declines, but with those higher prices creating more production growth in the U.S. and some other places - enough to bring crude down to the low $60s or high $50s in 2019.

