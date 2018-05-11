Stocks lock in big weekly gains as inflation worries ease

Stocks edged higher to lock in big gains for the week, as hopes rise that the stock market finally may be regaining its footing following the recent volatility that had pulled major indexes down more than 10% from their all-time highs.

“Investors have been so worried about inflation and higher rates, and it’s just not happening,” says Karyn Cavanaugh, senior market strategist at Voya Investment Management. “I’m looking for all of the miserable things I could think of, and most of it seems to have already been priced in."

For the week, the Dow rose 2.3% for its biggest weekly gain since March, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.4% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.7%.

Pres. Trump this afternoon unveiled a blueprint for lowering drug prices but the plan lacked many details, prompting a sigh of relief from investors who were worried about the possibility of imminent regulation; health-related names rallied into the close, leaving the S&P health care sector with a gain of 1.5%.

Telecom services (+2.1%) was the only group to outperform health care, largely thanks to Verizon, which rallied 3% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock.

The tech group (-0.3%) was among the day's worst performers; of note, Symantec plunged 33% after saying it had relayed concerns from an ex-employee to the SEC.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices finished on a flattish note with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.97%, WTI crude futures fell 0.9% to $70.70/bbl, and the U.S. Dollar Index (-0.2%) dropped for the third day in a row.